Orthodox church denies rumours

November 14, 2022 06:42 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Holding that the news circulating about the discussions initiated by the Chief Minister to broker peace between the Orthodox and Jacobite factions were completely baseless, Malankara Association Secretary Biju Oommen said here on Monday that the Orthodox church had only received a notice to attend the discussions tomorrow.

In a statement, Mr. Oommen said the talks were progressing under the leadership of the Chief Secretary. “It is completely baseless to spread that the scope of discussions will include those churches where the court verdict have already been implemented. The government has not yet suggested a reconsideration of the decision in churches where the Supreme Court ruling of 2017 were already implemented. Any further discussion on the matter is not relevant either,” he said.

