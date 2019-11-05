Kerala

Orthodox Church alleges injustice

KOCHI: Metropolitan Yuhanon Mar Diascoros, Synod secretary of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church, has alleged that the State government continues to be unjust to the Church and claimed that there is a ‘conspiracy in the transfer’ of the Alappuzha District Collector.

In a statement on Tuesday, he said the police had not done anything at the Kothamangalam Cheriyapalli to implement the court order in favour of the Orthodox Church. Though police protection was sought and a large contingent of the police were deployed, they had done nothing. Though prohibitory orders had been issued, the authorities were not able to block people from assembling in the area. Four Orthodox priests who were returning from the Kothamangalam church were attacked.

The government “is encouraging the efforts of the other group [Jacobite faction] to attack the Orthodox Church,” the statement added.

The Orthodox faction alleged that MLAs from both political formation were supporting the Patriarchal faction which is against implementing the Supreme Court order of July 3, 2017.

The Orthodox Church reiterated that parish cemeteries were to be used for members and it would continue so. However, funerals should be conducted with the consent of the parish priest and in his presence.

Comments
Nov 6, 2019

