Orphaned elephant calf taken to forest camp

The mother had fallen to death after suspected tiger attack

An elephant calf found with its dead mother at Edamalakkudy inside the Munnar forest division is recuperating at Devikulam under the care of forest veterinary surgeons. The elephants had apparently come under a tiger attack.

The carcass of the she-elephant, aged around 25 years, was found in a steep forest area nearly 4.5 km from Idaliparakudy, a settlement in Edamalakkudy tribal grama panchayat. It is suspected that the elephant fell to death from a rock while trying to ward off the tiger attack. The calf is believed to have been with its dead mother for two days.

Hareendrakumar, Munnar range officer, said that tribespeople intimated the forest officers of loud voices, apparently of elephants and tigers, on April 18. The forest officials told them to keep away and monitor the situation. On April 20 a team of forest officials and veterinary surgeons reached the spot after being informed that the mother elephant was dead and the calf was staying close by. A necropsy was conducted on the she elephant and the carcass was buried there itself. The calf was transported to a forest camp at Devikulam, 31 km away, on a truck.

Tribals’ opinion

The official said that there were six wounds on the neck and legs of the calf. “However, it is healthy and is being monitored by forest veterinary surgeons.” He said tribals were of the opinion that the elephants were attacked by two sub-adult tigers. The tigers might have been learning to hunt and the elephant’s trumpeting could have scared them. The elephant died of injuries from the fall. “Once the calf recovers fully, it will be handed over to an elephant care centre,” he added.