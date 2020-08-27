Orphanages, shelter homes stare at a desolate Onam

Pandemic leads to depleted resources, dip in contributions, visitor restrictions

It is that time of the year when they will be busy sorting Onakkodis and making arrangements for a grand Onam feast. But the staff of Ashraya Charitable Society, Kottarakara, say they are bracing for bleak days ahead. Depleted resources, considerable dip in contributions during the last few months, and visitor restrictions — the residents of orphanages and shelter homes in the State are staring at a desolate Onam.

“We have over 1,000 residents and every year they wait for new clothes and Sadya on Thiruvonam day. This year also they are keeping their fingers crossed, but we hardly have any sponsors. The children and elderly people will be really disappointed as they always look forward to the festivities. Owing to the COVID-19 restrictions, we also cannot go for any door-to-door campaign to collect money,” says Shantakumar, chief social worker.

No profits to share

Among the residents of destitute homes across the State are a good percentage of senior citizens and several others who need psychiatric rehabilitation. “We are struggling to meet even the medical expenses as donations have significantly dried up during the last few months. There are many people who used to visit the home on birthdays, wedding anniversaries, or such other occasion distributing clothes and sweets. But for the past five months, there have been no such visits,” says Sr. Archana, Assisi Home, Kottayam.

Many businessmen who have been regular contributors took a hit during the pandemic, eventually leading to resource crunch.

“Every year, I used to donate a certain percentage of the profit from Onam sales, but now I do not even have funds to pay my staff or keep the business afloat. I will be able make only a very meagre contribution this year,” says a Thrissur-based entrepreneur.

After institutional clusters developed in various parts, Health Department had instructed the authorities to restrict visitors in all shelter homes to ensure the residents have no contact with outsiders. “We have been asked not to entertain personal visits even if it's close family members. Elderly persons belong to high-risk category and we cannot take any chances with them, so only live-in staff members and caretakers are now allowed. For many of them Onam means a break from their year-long routine and a time for meeting their dear ones. This year will be very hard on them,” adds Mr.Shantakumar.