Kerala

Orphanage students’ plea

The Kerala State Muslim Orphanage Old Students’ Association has demanded that the students of orphanages be permitted to write the remaining SSLC and Plus Two examinations in schools near their homes.

Association general secretary Basheer Kallepadam said that the closure of orphanages and lack of public transport facilities would make it difficult for the students to reach the orphanages.

“Immediate measures should be taken to help those students to write the remaining examinations near their homes,” he said.

