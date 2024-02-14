‘Ormathoni’ project logo released

February 14, 2024 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Minister for Social Justice R. Bindu on Wednesday released the logo of Ormathoni, a project of the Social Justice department being implemented through the Kerala Social Security Mission for the elderly suffering from dementia/Alzheimer’s disease.

The project will be formally inaugurated by the Minister at Government College for Women, Vazhuthacaud, on Thursday.

MLAs Kadakampally Surendran, C.K. Hareendran, V. Sasi, G. Stephen, O.S. Ambika, K. Ansalan, Antony Raju, and Social Justice director H. Dinesan were present.

Ormathoni is being implemented as part of the dementia-friendly Kerala project.

