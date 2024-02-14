ADVERTISEMENT

‘Ormathoni’ project logo released

February 14, 2024 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Social Justice R. Bindu on Wednesday released the logo of Ormathoni, a project of the Social Justice department being implemented through the Kerala Social Security Mission for the elderly suffering from dementia/Alzheimer’s disease.

The project will be formally inaugurated by the Minister at Government College for Women, Vazhuthacaud, on Thursday.

MLAs Kadakampally Surendran, C.K. Hareendran, V. Sasi, G. Stephen, O.S. Ambika, K. Ansalan, Antony Raju, and Social Justice director H. Dinesan were present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Ormathoni is being implemented as part of the dementia-friendly Kerala project.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US