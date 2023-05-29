ADVERTISEMENT

Orientation programme by higher education council

May 29, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Principals and Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) cell coordinators of nearly 100 educational institutions in the district attended a district-level orientation programme for colleges, organised by the Kerala State Higher Education Council at CMS college, Kottayam, on Monday.

The event marked the preparatory step to operationalise the Kerala Institutional Ranking Framework (KIRF), which will rank higher education institutions and assess their readiness for accreditation. Modelled on the lines of the National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF), the KIRF will rank universities, government and aided colleges, autonomous colleges, and self-financing institutions using a set of global, national, and State-specific parameters. The first set of rankings are likely be announced by the year-end.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US