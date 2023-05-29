Orientation programme by higher education council

May 29, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Principals and Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) cell coordinators of nearly 100 educational institutions in the district attended a district-level orientation programme for colleges, organised by the Kerala State Higher Education Council at CMS college, Kottayam, on Monday.

The event marked the preparatory step to operationalise the Kerala Institutional Ranking Framework (KIRF), which will rank higher education institutions and assess their readiness for accreditation. Modelled on the lines of the National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF), the KIRF will rank universities, government and aided colleges, autonomous colleges, and self-financing institutions using a set of global, national, and State-specific parameters. The first set of rankings are likely be announced by the year-end.