Organising panel formed for history congress

An organising committee has been formed for the 80th edition of Indian History Congress. The meet will be held in the last week of December at Kannur University.

A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting held at Kannur University on Monday. Ports and Archaeology Minister Kadannappally Ramachandran presided over the meeting, which was chaired by Pro Vice Chancellor P.T. Raveendran, said a university press release.

The meeting unanimously elected Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan as the chief patrons of the event. Kannur University Vice Chancellor Dr. Gopinath Raveendran and District Panchayat President K.V. Sumesh will be the chairman and co-chairman of the committee respectively.

University Syndicate member Dr. V.P.P. Mustafa has been selected as working chairman, whereas P.K. Sreemathy, Pro Vice Chancellor Dr. P.T. Raveendran, Syndicate members Dr. John Joseph, and Adv. P. Santhosh Kumar will be the vice chairmen of the committee.

Syndicate member Biju Kandakai was elected as the general convener, while Syndicate member A. Nishant, historian Dr. C. Balan and university chairperson Shishir T.K. will be the conveners. Syndicate member Dr. B. Mohan Das will be the treasurer and Dr. Majula Poyil is the local secretary.

The committee also includes people’s representatives, journalists, teachers, researchers, and students, the release added.