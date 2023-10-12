Organisers of large gatherings will have to inform local bodies, bear waste-management costs

October 12, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The proposed amendments to the Kerala Municipality Act and the Kerala Panchayat Raj Act will make it mandatory for organisers of gatherings with more than a hundred attendees to inform the respective local bodies three days in advance and to pay the prescribed fees for waste disposal.

The amendments will also enable local bodies to recover user fee defaults from waste generators as public tax arrears. Local self-government institutions can refuse to provide services to such defaulters.

Such provisions figure in the draft Ordinances that have been approved by the Cabinet to be recommended for promulgation by the Governor.

Target

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B. Rajesh said the Kerala Municipality (Amendment), 2023, and the Kerala Panchayat Raj (Amendment), 2023, would boost enforcement activities for waste management. The provisions, he added, were crucial for the success of the Malinya Muktham Nava Keralam programme that aimed at making the State garbage-free by March next year.

Each waste generator would be required to pay the user fee before the final day of every month or within the period as decided by the respective local body. A fine at the rate of 50% a month could be imposed on defaulters. However, such penalties could be recovered only if the user fee remained unpaid after 90 days.

Local bodies would be empowered to exempt certain sections from the user fee. Such exemptions could be made only within a prescribed limit and its beneficiaries must be identified through grama sabhas. The government would issue guidelines for the purpose separately, Mr. Rajesh said.

Separate funds

The law would make it mandatory for Panchayat Raj institutions to constitute waste management funds that would accrue amounts recovered as fine for waste management violations, contributions received from Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds, and other sponsorship amounts or contributions received for the purpose. The waste management fund should be used for waste management activities; purchasing and installing necessary equipment; and training and capability building programmes.

The progress achieved in managing waste would soon become a key criteria for determining maintenance and development grants, the Minister said, adding that underperforming local bodies could end up losing funds.

He said the first phase of the Malinya Muktham Nava Keralam programme, which commenced on March 15, was a great success. As many as 422 local bodies achieved over 90% coverage of door-to-door collection while 298 others recorded a coverage between 75% and 90%. While 34,382 Haritha Karma Sena volunteers were currently involved in waste management efforts in the State, 3,603 members had been recruited since the launch of the campaign.

Besides, the State inched closer towards its target of establishing mini-Material Collection Facilities (MCF) in each ward. There were currently 15,247 mini-MCFs with nearly 5,000 more likely to commence functioning by November end. Besides, 1,274 MCFs functioned in various places.

Mini-MCFs would be established in all government institutions, except Anganwadis, as part of the campaign.