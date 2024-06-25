GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Organised foul play behind NEET fiasco: Rajan Gurukkal

A transparent examination system of credibility is feasible only with in collaboration with the State governments, says Kerala State Higher Education Council vice-chairperson

Published - June 25, 2024 07:38 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Rajan Gurukkal

Rajan Gurukkal | Photo Credit: File

Kerala State Higher Education Council vice-chairperson Rajan Gurukkal has expressed deep concern over the recent NEET fiasco, highlighting serious flaws in the National Testing Agency’s (NTA) conduct of the examinations.

The scandal, he added, has rocked the aspirations of 24 lakh medical aspirants across the country and raised significant questions about the integrity of India’s premier medical entrance test.

Professor Gurukkal criticised NTA for its alleged incompetence and lack of transparency. The NEET scam of 2024, the academic pointed out in a statement, is a stark reminder of systemic failures within our national testing framework.

“It (the scam) raises questions as to why the NTA proved to be incompetent and failed during a short span of five years. What prevented NTA from achieving the level of efficiency, transparency and the credibility of any of the international testing agencies like Graduate Record Examinations (GRE), Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT) and the Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL),” he asked.

Prof. Gurukkal alleged an “organised foul play” driven by a nexus involving the coaching industry behind the botched examination conduct. Such dubious activities are evident in the aberrant decisions of NTA officials to postpone the NEET examinations several times before announcing the results in haste, seemingly to coincide with the election results.

“A transparent examination system of credibility is feasible only with in collaboration with the State governments, and with a question bank comprising well-framed questions, and digital technology enabled proctoring,” he said.

Related Topics

entrance examination

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.