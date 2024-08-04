ADVERTISEMENT

Organisations extend financial support to families hit by landslides

Published - August 04, 2024 06:27 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church pledges to raise ₹5 crore and implement rehabilitation projects. NSS contributes ₹25 lakh to CMDRF

The Hindu Bureau

Financial support is pouring in from various corners to aid the rehabilitation of families displaced by the Wayanad landslides.

In an effort to assist those who have lost everything in the devastating landslides, the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church has pledged to raise ₹5 crore and implement rehabilitation projects. Baselios Marthoma Mathews III, the supreme head of the Church, has called on individuals and organisations to join this crucial initiative.

The Nair Service Society (NSS) has contributed ₹25 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF). G. Sukumaran Nair, general secretary of the NSS, confirmed that the funds were transferred from the society’s account in the Dhanlaxmi Bank’s Thiruvananthapuram Vazhuthacaud branch on July 31.

All five legislators of the Kerala Congress (M) have decided to donate their one-month’s salary towards the rehabilitation of those affected by the landslides.

