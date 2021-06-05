Organisational electionsto Cong. State unit sought

INTUC blames deep-rooted factionalism in Congress for Assembly poll debacle

Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), the trade union wing of the Congress, has held the deep-rooted factionalism in the party’s State unit to be responsible for its poor show at the recent Assembly polls.

The feeder organisation, which conducted a post-poll study into the debacle, also demanded immediate steps for organisational elections and to restructure the party by doing away with ‘jumbo committees’.

INTUC State president R. Chandrasekharan, who interacted with media persons here on Saturday, said the long-pending internal elections was not an insurmountable task as it was portrayed by various sections. He expressed optimism that the exercise could be completed within six months, during which the party unit could be led by a caretaker president in the State.

Mr. Chandrasekharan added that the INTUC will hold elections to its State and district committees by the end of the year.

Bemoaning the practice of elevating ‘ineligible persons’ to various positions, the study called for promoting only members of District Congress Committee (DCCs) and the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) as office-bearers of such units.

Attributing incoherent leadership to the Congress’ loss at the polls, the INTUC lamented the party’s failure to carry the momentum created during the Aishwarya Kerala Yatra led by former Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala to the elections. Criticising the leadership of KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran, he alleged that he has been inaccessible for party workers and failed to rein in factionalism.

He also neglected the party’s feeder organisations, thereby squandering the potential of their extensive network at the grassroots level. The study also questioned the timing of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy’s appointment as Election Management and Strategy Committee chairman.

The feeder wing also raised caution against the practice of permitting religious and community organisations to dictate matters including candidate selection.

Referring to the State budget, he urged the government to realise its promise of ensuring minimum wage of ₹700 across all sectors.