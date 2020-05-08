Organic vegetable project for expatriates

Expatriates returning to their houses at Kanjikuzhy grama panchayat in Alappuzha will not have to go job hunting. The local body, known for organic vegetable farming, has come up with Pravasi Jaiva Pachakari Krishi, an organic farming project aimed at rehabilitating the expats.

According to the panchayat authorities, returnees who wish to become farmers by doing organic vegetable farming will be provided land, saplings, and fertilizer free of cost. Apart from this, subsidy will be provided on labour cost and the Agriculture Department will provide ₹80,000 as subsidy to each farmer for setting up drip irrigation facilities.

The panchayat president said that it would produce 10 lakh vegetable saplings and distribute it to farmers on May 20. At least 340 people from the local body are living abroad. “We are expecting several of them to return to Kanjikuzhy following the crisis created by COVID-19 pandemic. It is important that all returnees are provided with means of livelihood. Our decision to launch an organic farming project for the rehabilitation of those coming from abroad is based on the agricultural tradition of the place. The project will help them rebuild their lives,” says M.G. Raju, president, Kanjikuzhy grama panchayat.

Land on lease

Those who do not possess their own land will be given one acre of land on lease for a specified period. No lease amount will be taken from them. The land will be prepared for cultivation by technicians of the panchayat’s own Karshika Karmasena.

The project is expected to benefit 150 people initially.

The Pravasi Jaiva Pachakkari Krishi project was launched by Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar on Thursday.