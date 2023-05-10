ADVERTISEMENT

Organic fertiliser lab inaugurated at College of Agriculture at Vellayani

May 10, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Agriculture Minister P. Prasad on Wednesday inaugurated a referral laboratory for testing the quality of organic fertilisers at the Soil Science Department of the College of Agriculture, Vellayani.

The lab is equipped to test organic fertilisers, determine their quality and extent of adulteration. The lab also has facilities to test the quality of water used for irrigation. The facility, established at a cost of ₹2.79 crore, will benefit farmers, manufacturers, researchers and the student community, the government said.

Mr. Prasad also inaugurated a quality testing lab for honey and a central instrumentation facility centre at the college.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The honey testing lab has been set up with a financial assistance of ₹2.65 crore under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY). Kalliyoor grama panchayat president K.K. Chandhukrishna presided.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US