Organic fertiliser lab inaugurated at College of Agriculture at Vellayani

May 10, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Agriculture Minister P. Prasad on Wednesday inaugurated a referral laboratory for testing the quality of organic fertilisers at the Soil Science Department of the College of Agriculture, Vellayani.

The lab is equipped to test organic fertilisers, determine their quality and extent of adulteration. The lab also has facilities to test the quality of water used for irrigation. The facility, established at a cost of ₹2.79 crore, will benefit farmers, manufacturers, researchers and the student community, the government said.

Mr. Prasad also inaugurated a quality testing lab for honey and a central instrumentation facility centre at the college.

The honey testing lab has been set up with a financial assistance of ₹2.65 crore under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY). Kalliyoor grama panchayat president K.K. Chandhukrishna presided.

