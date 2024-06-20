Organic farming, Poshaka Samriddhi missions to be integrated: Prasad

Steps will be taken to integrate the functioning of the organic farming mission and the Poshaka Samriddhi Mission launched by the Agriculture department, Minister for Agriculture P. Prasad has said.

Replying to a question in the Assembly on Thursday, the Minister said pesticide-free and nutritious food were imperative for a healthy life. Often, safe and healthy food was not available. So, the functioning of these two missions would be integrated.

On the government mechanism for issuing organic certificates, Mr. Prasad said the department was taking the initiative to issue the Participatory Guarantee System (PGS) certification and the National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP) certification.

Samethi under the Agriculture department had been made the regional council for PGS. Organic certification had been made available in 748 hectares in Attappady under government initiative and 280 hectares at Athirappilly.

As per 2022-23 figures, more than 44,000 hectares of farming had been certified organic in the State.

The Minister said ₹25,000 to ₹40,000 was charged by agencies for NPOP certification. The government had put in place a mechanism to help farmers in this regard. Small and marginal farmers would be provided the full amount for the certification as also that for farming groups and clusters. In case of large farmers, 75% of the expense or ₹50,000 maximum would be provided by the government.

Sale of non-organic products under the organic label would be discouraged through inspections.

The Minister said talks would be held with farmers of Kuttanad to get them to take up organic farming. Farmers could not be forced to start organic farming; they would do so only if they felt it was profitable for them. It was important that society recognised the value of pesticide-free food, he pointed out.

Instead of providing assistance to farmers only in case of full destruction of crops, recording changes in climate through weather stations and providing compensation on the basis of production loss had been initiated by the government.

Only a few crops were included earlier. Now, 27 had been included in the weather-based crop insurance scheme, as also all 14 districts in the State, he said.

More weather stations would be set up to calculate the drop in production owing to change in weather and provide compensation at the earliest, the Minister said replying to MLAs T.I. Madhusoodanan, O.R. Kelu, C.H. Kunhambu, Sajeev Joseph, V.R. Sunil Kumar, U. Pratibha, M. Vincent, and Sunny Joseph.

