Organic farming packages for cultivating tuber crops

09 August 2021 00:13 IST

CTCRI to hold training programme

Placing emphasis on the concept of safe and healthy food, the Central Tuber Crops Research Institute (ICAR-CTCRI) here has developed and validated organic farming packages for tuber crops.

Developed through sustained research at the CTCRI’s experimental farms, the technologies have been validated in the fields of about 60 farmers across the country. Apart from helping farmers produce safe, organic tuber crops, they are designed to ensure waste recycling, soil and water quality and encourage climate resilient farming, CTCRI scientists said.

Elephant foot yam, the most ideal tuber crop for organic farming, has given a 20 per cent higher yield besides reducing calcium oxalate by 20 per cent, the chemical which causes itching. The most popular variety of elephant foot yam, Gajendra, has also been found best-suited to organic farming, CTCRI Principal Scientist Dr. G. Suja who has been spearheading organic farming research at the institute for the past 17 years, said.

The newly-released virus-resistant tapioca variety, Sree Reksha, which is also suitable for organic farming, has given high per-acre yields with nine per cent higher starch content.

The institute plans to organise a one-day training programme on organic farming on August 12 as a part of its mass awareness campaign. Mayor Arya Rajendran will inaugurate the event.