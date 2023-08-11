Organic farming brings rich dividends to Vanchivayal in Idukki

August 11, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - IDUKKI

A tribal settlement under the Vallakkadavu forest range inside the Periyar Tiger Reserve (PTR) in Idukki is reaping rich dividends through organic farming. Vanchivayal village, a tribal settlement comprising 73 families belonging to the Oorali community, has bagged the second best organic tribal hamlet award in the State on Thursday. In 2017 too, Vanchivayal had bagged the same award.

According to officials, the tribals have been cultivating pepper, ginger, coffee, and turmeric through organic farming since 2003. They produce nearly 30 to 40 tonnes of pepper every year. The produce has been exported to Germany through a government-supported eco-development committee (EDC). The organic pepper from Vanchivayal ensures nearly 30% to 40% higher prices than the market rate yearly. Vanchivayal’s organic pepper had been exported to Germany for 15 consecutive years.

“Earlier, it was difficult for the tribespeople within the reserve to find better prices and markets for their produce. They used to sell their produce to a nearby town at Vandiperiyar and middlemen would exploit them. To find a solution to this, the then deputy director of Project Tiger, Pramod G. Krishnan, formed a team that set up an EDC for Vanchivayal. A foreign market then opened through the EDC for Vachivayal pepper, providing proper income and market to the tribespeople,” said a senior Forest department official.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Tapioca, banana, and pepper were the major farm produce from the settlement till 2001. Due to the absence of a proper market and exploitation, the farmers switched to cardamom cultivation. The Forest department revealed that the use of pesticides and fertilizers on cardamom inside the tiger reserve caused ecological issues and recommended the tribal farmers to switch to organic pepper farming,” said the official.

Vallakkadavu forest range officer N.K. Ajayagosh said all farm produce under the settlement have received organic certification. “Presently, the EDC is exporting pepper and is planning to export coffee, ginger and other items from next year onwards,” he said.

“Last season, about 11,625 kg of pepper was exported to Germany, generating a total income of ₹73,49,917. Pepper collection and exporting are done through the EDC. The payments are credited to the bank account of each family,” said Mr. Ajayagosh, adding that Vanchivayal has set a model in sustainable organic tribal farming in the high ranges.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.