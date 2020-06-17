Kerala

Organic farming at Raj Bhavan

Governor Arif Mohammad Khan inaugurated the organic vegetable farming activity at Raj Bhavan as part of the State government’s Subhiksha Keralam project for sustainability in agricultural production. The farming in Raj Bhavan has been taken up jointly by the city Corporation and the Swasthi Foundation.

Cultivation of ladies’ fingers, tapioca, chilli, papaya, and 26 other items is being carried out in five acres of land, which had remained fallow till now. The Governor said that the public should realise the importance of cultivating vegetables at their own homes.

