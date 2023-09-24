Organ transplant institute in Kozhikode: tender date extended again

September 24, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - Kozhikode

The last date for submission of tender documents to pick a comprehensive architectural consultant for the proposed Institute of Organ Transplantation in Kozhikode has been extended again.

As per the initial ‘Request for Proposal’ in the global tender enquiry published on August 14 by HLL Infra Tech Services Ltd., the project consultant, the last date for tender application was on September 4. Later, the date was extended to September 18, reportedly following requests from bidders, who sought at least two more months for the submission of tender documents. The technical bid for e-tendering was proposed to be opened on September 19. The agency recently advanced the last date again to September 25. Opening of technical bids is now scheduled for September 26.

Meanwhile, bidders registered under Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs) as defined in the MSE procurement policy issued by the Central Purchase Organisation or the Ministry of Department or Start-ups as recognised by Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion are exempted from paying Earnest Money Deposit, the money deposited by bidders while participating in government tenders, and the cost of tender or bid document. The EMD is ₹5 lakh and tender fee is ₹11,800.

In a brief description of the project, the agency said in a report that the institute will be a fully autonomous centre and a centre of excellence. There will be 15 speciality departments and divisions in the first phase and seven in the second phase. There will be 30 academic courses. The hospital in the institute is conceptualised as an apex centre to manage patients with all organ failures such as kidney failure, liver failure, heart failure, and to perform all transplants. The centre is proposed to perform 1,200 corneal transplants, 500 kidney transplants, 300 liver transplants, 15 intestinal transplants, 15 pancreas transplants, 50 heart transplants, 50 lung transplants, 120 bone marrow transplants, and 300 soft tissue/digits/hands/bone/face transplants along with others transplants a year, within five years of launching of its operations.

