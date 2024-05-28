Organ trade: SIT zeroes in on two suspects

Nabbing a Hyderabad native and another suspect who goes by the name Madhu has emerged as the focal point of the special investigation team (SIT) probing the organ trade racket with international ramifications.

The Hyderabad native is suspected to be a key link in the operations of the racket and Madhu the key operator of the group in Iran where many of the unauthorised organ donations have allegedly taken place. Unearthing all the links to the racket in the country inducing people into illegal sale and purchase of organs for monetary benefits remains one of the main targets.

Plans are afoot to move the court to get a warrant issued against Madhu, suspected to be in Iran, so that his passport is cancelled. Getting a Blue Corner notice issued against him also remains an option.

Meanwhile, the police examined the office of an agency engaged in medical tourism in Ernakulam. Tracking down donors also remains a priority since there are no complainants in the case at the moment.

The SIT is expecting to get the custody of Sajith Shyam of Edathala, who was second person to be arrested in the case, on Tuesday.

