Organ trade: SIT seeks 10 days’ custody of key accused

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has moved the Angamaly First Class Judicial Magistrate for 10 days’ custody of the ‘kingpin’ arrested in connection with organ trade and related human trafficking.

Ballamkonda Ramprasad, aka Prathapan, 41, of Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, considered to be the kingpin of a Hyderabad-based racket, was nabbed from a hotel in Hyderabad where he had gone into hiding on May 30. He was remanded in judicial custody on June 1.

While the SIT led by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vaibhav Saxena had interrogated him for a few hours before he was produced in court, a more extensive custodial grilling is expected to throw more light on the functioning of the racket. Prathapan had turned out to be well-versed in English. Mr. Saxena’s medical background as a trained paediatrician, however, had come in handy during the initial interrogation as it caught the accused off guard often and punched holes in many of his statements related to the medical field.

Prathapan’s was the third arrest to be made in the case following the arrest of Sabith Nasar of Thrissur on his arrival from Iran on May 21 and that of Sajith Shyam of Edathala three days later. The SIT has also initiated steps, including issuing of a lookout circular and the cancellation of passport, for bringing back the other accused, Madhu, who is believed to be based in Iran now. Madhu is suspected to have links to rackets operating out of other States in the country as well.

The SIT is verifying the call record details and the online footprint of Prathapan. Whether he had been to Kerala is also being looked into. His statements would also have to be juxtaposed with those given by the other two accused while they were in police custody. Hospitals and laboratories outside Kerala are also on the radar over their suspected links with the racket.

Prathapan was reportedly instrumental in identifying donors, primarily by extensively scanning online and social media platforms, striking deals with them and arranging for their flight to Iran where Sabith took over. The SIT is also examining details of a suspected ‘dummy’ company the accused had formed in Ernakulam to channel the illegal proceeds from the alleged organ trade.

While the racket allegedly used to charge upwards of ₹50 lakh from the recipients, the actual donors at best received ₹6 lakh, it is learnt.

