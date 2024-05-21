Organ trade: Kerala Police form 10-member SIT to probe case involving suspected global racket

The Ernakulam Rural police in Kerala have formed a 10-member special investigation team (SIT) to probe the case involving a suspected international racket engaged in organ trade.

The Aluva DySP investigating the case will have to submit daily reports to District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vaibhav Saxena who will be directly supervising the investigation. The Nedumbassery police recently arrested Sabith Nasar, 30, of Thrissur, suspected to be an agent engaged by the racket for canvassing potential donors by convincing them that donating organs for monetary benefits was an acceptable practice. He was remanded in 14 days’ judicial custody by the Angamaly Judicial First Class Magistrate court on May 20.

“We are still in the process of making an assessment about the magnitude of the crime as the investigation, mostly restricted to digital evidence so far. We are gathering more evidence. We may get a better idea once we get the custody of the accused and that will help us piece together his modus operandi. We cannot reveal international links of the racket at this stage except that it has a West Asia link,” said Mr. Saxena.

Sabith has been charged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 370 (trafficking of a person) and relevant sections of the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act.

The investigation team has been scouring social media platforms for tracing his digital footprint and is tracking his banking transactions as well. Sources said it was too early to estimate the number of victims who have fallen victim to the racket or whether more people from Kerala had fallen prey to it other than one Shameer of Palakkad who had found mention in the police’s remand report.

Central agencies such as the National Investigation Agency (NIA) may get involved if it is warranted during the course of the investigation. It is learned that the agency already had access to the accused as soon as he was detained by Emigration officials at the Kochi airport on May 19.

Sabith was detained when he had flown down to Kochi from Iran via Kuwait after Emigration officials suspected him of being part of an organ trading racket. As per the remand report, mostly youths from Hyderabad and Bengaluru were trapped by the racket. They were flown to Iran and taken to hospitals for donating organs to matching recipients.

The donors were given hospital treatment for three days, and were accommodated in flats for up to three weeks before being sent back home. These illegal donors were paid up to ₹6 lakh, the remand report said.