Organ and tissue transplant institute to come up in Kozhikode

November 30, 2022 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Cabinet on Wednesday took the decision to establish an organ and tissue transplant institute in Kozhikode district.

Giving final approval to a proposal submitted by Biju Pottekkad, Professor of Surgical Gastroenterology at Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), the Cabinet also decided to appoint Dr. Pottekkad as special officer of the said institute to coordinate its activities.

Dr. Pottekkad submitted a ₹500-crore proposal in June this year to the government for setting up a separate institute for organ transplantation, with comprehensive facilities for the management and follow-up of patients with end-stage organ failure and to enable transplant surgeries.

A high-level committee headed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had approved the proposal, envisaged as an autonomous institute on the lines of the Regional Cancer Centre.

The Cabinet also decided to issue a notification setting aside the turnover tax levied on distilleries under Section 10 of the Kerala Government Sales Tax Act of 1963. The proposal to increase KGST rate by 4% will be presented as a Bill for amending the KGST Act

It approved the draft Bill 2022 to amend the Non-Resident Indians (Keralites) Commission Act of 2015. It also accepted the suggestions for the comprehensive amendment to the Kerala Cooperative Societies Act 1969. The amendments will be presented as a Bill in the Assembly.

The Cabinet also agreed to give administrative sanction for establishing a digital science park under Kerala Digital University at an estimate of ₹1,515 crore. Of the estimate, ₹1,175 crore will be through KIIFB funding and the rest from various other sources, including from industrial partners

The government will implement Young Innovation Programme 2022, the frontline scheme of the Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (K-DISC), in the State with the cooperation of various departments, universities, and agencies.

It was decided to increase the authorised share capital of the Kerala State Handloom Development Corporation (Hanveev) from ₹50 crore to ₹60 crore.