Ordinance removing Kerala Governor as Chancellor of universities sent to Raj Bhavan

The Kerala government has despatched the draft Ordinance seeking to remove Governor Arif Mohammed Khan as the Chancellor of State universities.

The Governor’s office at Raj Bhavan confirmed receiving the executive order. Officials said a government courier had delivered the Ordinance in a sealed cover on Saturday.

If Mr. Khan gives his assent, the Ordinance would, at a stroke, negate the Governor’s watchdog role in universities’ administration and accord the government more leeway in appointing Chancellors of its choice.

Opposition stance

The Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have opposed the Ordinance. They said the regulation was mal-intentioned and would give the government legal cover to usurp universities’ autonomy and place its favourites in critical positions.

Several political and legal factors precipitated the Cabinet’s decision to sack Mr. Khan as Chancellor. The Governor’s spat with the government over university administration reached a flash point when Mr. Khan demanded the resignation of 14 State university Vice Chancellors on the ground that the Supreme Court had found their appointment process flawed and brazenly violative of the University Grants Commission (UGC) norms.

Mr. Khan asserted that the Supreme Court order invalidating the appointment of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) Vice Chancellor applied to Vice Chancellors of other State universities as well. The government took a contrarian view.

Mr. Khan also took umbrage at the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] protests against the KTU Vice Chancellor he had appointed. He accused the government of “initiating the process of constitutional collapse”.

Mr. Khan’s alleged combative stance was reportedly the last straw. The Cabinet asserted its authority purportedly to remove an avenue of friction with Raj Bhavan by rendering the Governor remote from the university administration, primarily Vice Chancellor selection.

Punchhi Commission

The Cabinet, in a communique, cited the M.M. Punchhi Commission, constituted in 2007 to study Centre-State relations, which had vouched against granting Governors power of Chancellors lest it impedes them from discharging their constitutional duties.

The LDF indicated that the government would introduce the Ordinance as a Bill in the Assembly if the Governor withheld his assent.

It contended that the Legislative Assembly had created the office of the Chancellor and weaved the legislation into the founding statute that established State universities. Hence, the legislature was competent to withdraw the Governor’s powers as Chancellor.

However, the ruling front is apprehensive that Raj Bhavan might hobble the chances of introducing the Ordinance as a Bill in the Assembly if it refers the matter to the President. In such an eventuality, the LDF might be constrained to seek legal recourse.