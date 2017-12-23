Ordinance raj in State, says Chennithala

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) government is ruling the State through ordinances, Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala has said. He was addressing the K. Karunakaran remembrance meeting on the occasion of the seventh death anniversary of the former Chief Minister at Thrissur DCC office on Saturday.

“The LDF government is making a mockery of the Assembly without conducting any discussions. The State had never witnessed such an inefficient ruling. The government is not able to take decision on any issue. It has become spokespersons for corporates and encroachers. The government failed to take precautions even after getting an alert about Cyclone Ockhi,” he said.

DCC President T.N. Prathapan presided.