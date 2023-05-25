Ordinance on protection of hospital staff notified through gazette

May 25, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The government has notified the Kerala Healthcare Service Persons and Healthcare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Amendment Ordinance, 2023, by publishing the same in the gazette.

The ordinance, amending the principal hospital protection Act of 2012 and which was brought in by the government following the heat in the aftermath of the brutal murder of a young house surgeon by a patient in the casualty wing, envisages stringent punishment for those resorting to violence against health care workers and hospitals.

The law, which makes all aggressions against health-care workers, including verbal abuse, a punishable offence, is expected to be a deterrent to violence, alongside systemic changes to enhance security in hospitals.

A person who verbally abuses a health-care service person to denounce or degrade that person, will have to face simple imprisonment for a term which may extend to three months, or with fine which may extend to ₹10,000 or both.

Those who lapse into violence, attempts or incites violence against hospitals and health-care staff will have to face a minimum imprisonment of six months, which may extend to five years and a fine of ₹50,000 to ₹2 lakh.

Any act of violence causing grievous injury to a health-care service person will be punished with imprisonment not less than one year and which could extend to seven years and a fine of ₹1 lakh which may extend to ₹5 lakh.

The amendment also states that the cases registered under this Act be investigated expeditiously and that the proceedings and trial completed through special courts within an year.

The Indian Medical Association has, however, pointed out that the amendment does not call for a fixed timeframe for the filing of the First Investigation Report, which could yet again be the undoing of all the new provisions brought in to strengthen the Act.

“The ordinance states that investigation into a case registered under the Act be completed within 60 days of the filing of the FIR. But the filing of the FIR can be wilfully delayed, which is why the Kerala High Court has on several instances said that the FIR be filed within an hour of an attack against a health worker. The FIR has to be registered at least within 24 hours and IMA will strongly bring this up again,” IMA State president N. Sulphi told The Hindu.

Though the doctors had demanded that maligning the fraternity through social media should also be brought within the ambit of the Act, that would require more work, given the intricacies of the IT Act, he added.