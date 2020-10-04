Ordinance for postal ballots to COVID patients

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

04 October 2020 10:12 IST

COVID-19 patients and those quarantined in Kerala could exercise their right to franchise through postal votes in the forthcoming elections to local bodies. The voting time has been increased and the polling stations will remain open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The decisions have been made through the Kerala Panchayat Raj (Second Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 promulgated by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan based on the recommendations of the Cabinet. The Ordinance, which amends temporarily the Kerala Panchayati Raj Act, 1994, has come into effect. The amendments have been made to Section 70 of the principal Act for increasing the voting time and a new section has been inserted to allow postal ballot to those affected by the pandemic.

The Cabinet decision was based on the proposal of the State Election Commission to allow postal ballots or proxy votes for COVID-19 patients and those in quarantine. However, there was opposition from political parties to proxy voting. The elections are for 15,962 wards in 941 grama panchayats, 2,080 wards in 152 block panchayats, 331 wards in 14 district panchayats, 3,078 wards in 86 municipalities, and 414 wards in six municipal Corporations.

Advertising

Advertising