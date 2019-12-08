Orders worth ₹399 cr.received at coir fair

Minister for Finance and Coir T.M. Thomas Isaac said that orders for coir products worth ₹399 crore were received in the Coir Kerala 2019, which concluded here on Sunday.

Dr. Isaac said that local bodies in the State would buy coir geotextiles worth ₹102.42 crore from coir public sector undertakings.

He said that 80 new defibering mills would be set up. The Minister said that steps would be taken to increase the production of coir geotextiles.

Besides, agreements have been signed with market chain stores for selling traditional coir products.

Earlier inaugurating the valedictory function of the Coir Kerala 2019, an international event on coir and natural fibre products organised by Department of Coir Development, Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran said that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government was committed for the welfare of coir workers in the State.

Revived sector

“The LDF government has revived the coir sector. We have set up coir defibering mills and taken steps to market the coir products,” he said. Two hundred and fifty veteran coir workers were honoured at the valedictory function.

Public Works Minister G. Sudhakaran presided.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister P. Thilothaman, Anathalavattom Anandan, vice chairman, Apex Body for Coir, U. Pratibha, MLA, and others were present at the function.