Orders on higher secondary school principals’ promotion issued

March 12, 2024 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The General Education department on Tuesday issued an order on promotion/by transfer appointment of higher secondary school teachers (HSST)/Headmasters as Principals of government higher secondary schools. Eighty-six higher secondary teachers and 42 headmasters/headmistress have received the promotion/by transfer appointment. Delay in higher secondary teacher transfer owing to legal procedures in turn affected the principal promotion, a statement here on Tuesday said. With this, 128 schools now have Principals.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.