Orders on higher secondary school principals’ promotion issued

March 12, 2024 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The General Education department on Tuesday issued an order on promotion/by transfer appointment of higher secondary school teachers (HSST)/Headmasters as Principals of government higher secondary schools. Eighty-six higher secondary teachers and 42 headmasters/headmistress have received the promotion/by transfer appointment. Delay in higher secondary teacher transfer owing to legal procedures in turn affected the principal promotion, a statement here on Tuesday said. With this, 128 schools now have Principals.

