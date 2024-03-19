GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Orders issued for staff fixation in higher secondary schools too

March 19, 2024 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The government has issued an order for staff fixation in government and aided higher secondary schools except for in batches that have less than 25 students.

There will be no fixation in both Plus One and Plus Two batches that had less than 25 students in the 2023-24 academic year, according to the guidelines issued in the order.

In batches where posts have been created, these will be considered as per a 1991 government order that at least 25 students are required.

Posts in schools from where 38 batches were transferred owing to a fall in number of students will be have to be calculated again.

In schools where posts have been created, while taking into account any increase or decrease in posts for second language, the number of students who took admission through marginal seat increase should also be considered.

Staff fixation in Arabic should be done as per a 1998 government order that the minimum number of students should be 10.

In 2019, the government had brought in a condition that there should be 25 students to create an Arabic second language teacher post.

However, only 10 students were required to create a post for the other second languages. The requirement of 25 students for Arabic alone had come in for questioning from many quarters.

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty, in a statement on Tuesday, said higher secondary staff fixation was imperative.

As per a 1991 government order, a higher secondary batch needed a minimum of 25 students.

However, there were many batches with permanent teachers in service that had fewer than 25 students.

In 2022, there were 105 such batches. These had increased to 129 in 2023. There was need for fresh staff fixation in such batches and redeployment of teachers. Similarly, 38 batches had been shifted to the northern districts for some years now. However, posts remained in schools from where the batches were shifted. There was need for staff fixation in those schools too. Moreover, many higher secondary rank lists were set to expire soon. Staff fixation was also being done to ensure that maximum job aspirants on the lists could be appointed to the vacant posts, the Minister said.

