Orders in anticipatory bail pleas of actors on September 5

The fate of the anticipatory bail pleas of actors Mukesh and Edavela Babu and lawyer V.S. Chandrasekharan who are facing the charges of rape and sexual misconduct will be known when the District and Sessions Court will pronounce its order on September 5.

The arguments in the cases, which began on September 2, were completed on September 3.

The plea of Maniyanpilla Raju for a pre-arrest bail was closed as the court found that the case booked against him was a bailable one and the Section 482 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, which deals with the directions for grant of bail to a person apprehending arrest, was unmaintainable in his case.

The investigating officers of the Special Investigation Team constituted by the State government to probe the complaints of sexual harassment raised by woman actors had appeared in the court on the day.

The proceedings in the case were held in-camera.

