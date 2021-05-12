Order to clean waterbodies, drains

With the IMD issuing heavy rainfall alerts, district administration has directed the departments concerned to ensure that the drains, canals and waterbodies in flood-prone areas in the capital city are cleaned and cleared of obstructions within 72 hours.

Tuesday’s thunder showers had left many city areas waterlogged for hours.

The Major Irrigation Department has been directed to complete the cleaning of the Karamana and Killi rivers, the Thekkinikkara canal, Amayizhanjan canal, and Ulloor canal within 72 hours.

The Executive Engineer, Public Works Department, has been directed to clean the drains along the Attakulangara-Killipalam bypass road, Peroorkada-Mannamoola road, Gandhariyamman Kovil Road, Attakulangara-Thiruvallam Road, Kannamoola-Mulavana road, Manacaud-Perunelli road, and the Idappazhanji-Jagathy road.

The secretary, Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, has been instructed to ensure that the drains along the Chala-Attakulangara road, SK Timber-Yamuna Nagar Road, Mani Memorial Road, Vivekananda Road, Chala market, Valiyasala ward, Karimadom colony, Sasthamangalam ward, Jagathy and Karamana are cleaned quickly. The Minor Irrigation Department will soon start work on cleaning the Kuriathy canal.