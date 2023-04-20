Order restricting grace marks to 30 issued

April 20, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The government on Thursday issued orders restricting grace marks to 30 from the 2022-23 academic year.

This follows a meeting held on Tuesday to decide the awarding of grace marks for SSLC, higher secondary, and vocational higher secondary sections following complaints that high-performing students were being overtaken by students who received high grace marks.

It was also alleged that at the time of Plus One admission, many students were earning more index marks, courtesy grace marks, thereby getting more consideration than those who did well academically.

As per the revised norms, once a student is given grace marks, he or she will not be awarded more index marks (bonus marks) on the basis of grace marks at the next stage of admission.

If students become eligible for grace marks through participation in more than one event, then the maximum marks scored in one of those events will only be awarded as grace marks.

In events such as State School Arts Festival; Science, Mathematics, Social Science, Work Experience, and IT competitions; State-level science seminars; C.V. Raman essay contest; Sreenivasa Ramanujan memorial paper presentation and so on, those who get ‘A’ grade will get 20 marks, B grade 15 marks; and C grade 10 marks. In events where the first three positions are decided, 20, 17, and 14 marks will be awarded respectively.

Twenty marks will be awarded for Student Police Cadet project and 10 marks for Junior Red Cross. In Scouts and Guides, 18 marks will be given for over 80% attendance, 20 marks for Rajya Puraskar/Chief Minister’s shield, and 25 for Rashtrapati award winners.

In NCC, those who earn the rank of Corporal or above; A,B, C certificate holders or those who have taken part in national camps will get 25 marks.

Volunteers who have taken part in NSS national camp, Republic Day camp will also get 25 marks.

Fifteen marks will be awarded to the top three students in the State Children’s Science Congress and 25 marks at the National Children’s Science Congress, 22 marks for top three students at Southern India Science Fair; 15 marks for Little KITEs IT clubs, 25 marks for Jawaharlal Nehru National Exhibition; and 15 and 10 marks for A and B grades at Sargotsavam.

Balashree award winners will get 15 marks and those bagging first and second spots in KELSA quizzes will get five and three marks, respectively.

Sports

Students who take part in international sports events will get 30 marks, while those who get medals at the national level will get 25 marks. At the State-level, students who bag the top three positions will get 20, 17, and 14 marks respectively.

Students getting up to fourth position in athletics or aquatics or games events conducted by the General Education department or associations recognised by the State Sports Council or Sports department will get seven marks.

If high grades bagged by students participating in State Schools Arts Festival or Science, Mathematics, Social Science, Work Experience fairs in Classes 8 and 9 are to be considered for grace marks, it is not necessary that they take part in the State-level events in Class 10 too. It is enough that they get A grade in the same event in the revenue district-level event.

If students are applying for grace marks using certificates in Class 8, they should produce participation certificates for at least district-level events in Classes 9 and 10.