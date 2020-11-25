Order on custody, bail for Kunju likely today

KOCHI

25 November 2020 17:36 IST

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau officials may be permitted to interrogate former Minister V. K. Ebrahim Kunju in the Palarivattom flyover scam at the private hospital in which he is undergoing treatment for cancer.

The Vigilance Special Judge is likely to issue an order in this regard on Thursday.

As the case was taken up on Wednesday, the District Medical Officer reported that the treatment being given to Mr. Kunju was not available in any of the government hospitals in the district.

Advertising

Advertising

The report also highlighted the risk involved in shifting Mr. Kunju out of the hospital in which he was undergoing treatment. Mr. Kunju is expected to undergo the next round of chemotherapy on December 3.

Vigilance Special Pleader Rajmohan R. Pillai had earlier sought four days’ custody of the former Minister for interrogation.

The court orally observed that Vigilance officials may permitted to interrogate Mr. Kunju at the hospital in the presence of the doctor who was treating him. The court is also expected to pronounce its order in the bail application on Friday.