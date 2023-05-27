ADVERTISEMENT

Order on continuing Plus One temporary batches, marginal seat increase issued

May 27, 2023 11:42 pm | Updated 11:42 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Following a Cabinet decision recently, the government on Saturday issued orders continuing marginal seat increase of up to 30% and temporary batches that were retained, newly sanctioned, and shifted in the 2022-23 academic year for single-window Plus One higher secondary admission in the coming academic year.

Eighty-one temporary batches, including 18 Science batches, 49 Humanities batches, and eight Commerce batches that were retained the last academic year, two Science and one Commerce and Humanities batch each that were shifted, and one Commerce and one Humanities batch temporarily sanctioned to a Kannur school last year will continue this academic year.

The order also allows a 30% marginal seat increase in government higher secondary schools in Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts and 20% seat increase in aided schools in these districts.

The Director of General Education has been entrusted with allowing a further 10% increase if sought by aided higher secondary schools.

The order sanctions a 20% marginal seat increase in all government and aided higher secondary schools in Kollam, Ernakulam, and Thrissur districts.

