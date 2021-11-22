Order on construction works near Defence land

KANNUR

22 November 2021 22:49 IST

Meeting of stakeholders decides find amicable solution to denial of permission by DSC

Kannur District Collector S. Chandrasekhar will issue a special order based on the decision of the Ministry of Defence and the judgment of the Kerala High Court to resolve the issue of denial of Defence Security Corps (DSC) no-objection letter for constructing houses in Payyambalam and near the Kannur District Hospital.

The decision was taken at a meeting of stakeholders chaired by the Collector. The meeting was attended by Mayor T.O. Mohanan, Ramachandran Kadannapally, MLA, and DSC representative Colonel Gautam Ravipal.

The Collector said that the order of the Ministry of Defence dated October 21, 2016, stated that a letter of no objection was not required for constructions outside the 10-metre buffer zone of Defence land. There was also the judgment of the Kerala High Court accepting this provision.

Advertising

Advertising

The Collector said this provision would continue to exist unless it was amended or repealed.

A similar situation existed in Kozhikode and it was on this basis that the problem was solved there. Therefore, it was decided at the meeting that the Collector would clarify the matter and take a decision.

The Collector said that the Kannur Corporation could give permission to the applicants for construction of houses in areas outside the 10-metre limit of the Defence land.

The meeting also decided to submit a proposal to the DSC to tar the road from the new bus stand to the district hospital stand. This road passes through DSC land. It was also agreed to allot the required funds by the corporation or by the MLA of the place if the DSC approved it.

The Kannur tahsildar would visit the site and submit a proposal to resolve the issue of local families being unable to go out as a gate has been set up at Baby Beach.

The representatives also requested the DSC to allow vehicles carrying St. Michael’s School students to use the road. The school authorities said that the fencing of the ground, which had been used for a long time, was making it difficult for the school to function.

DSC representative Colonel Gautam Ravipal said that possible action would be taken after examining the matter.

The meeting was also attended by ADM K.K. Divakaran, Corporation Secretary D. Saju, Kannur tahsildar Suresh Chandra Bose and other officials.