Order on Bishop’s discharge petition today

KOTTAYAM

15 March 2020 22:35 IST

The Additional District and Sessions Court I Kottayam is slated to pronounce its order on a discharge petition filed by Bishop Franco Mulakkal, accused of raping a nun, on Monday.

Alongside the discharge petition, the court will also deliver its order on a contempt of court petition moved by the Bishop on the same day.

In the discharge petition moved in January when the court was set to commence the preliminary hearing in the rape case, the Bishop had requested the court to discharge him from the case without even stepping into the hearing as the nun had fabricated a story out of her personal grudge to him.

