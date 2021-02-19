Order issued to set up KSRTC-SWIFT

The government on Friday issued orders to constitute KSRTC-SWIFT, a legally independent company for 10 years, for operating long-distance buses efficiently, among other things.
The government also provided ₹15 crore for initial expenses of the new company that will have an approved share capital of ₹100 lakh. The Chairman and Managing Director of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will be ex officio CMD of the new firm also.
Revenue from the KSRTC-SWIFT will be made available for the needs of KSRTC employees and for repayment of loans taken by the KSRTC from KIIFB.
The KSRTC-SWIFT will function for the purposes of new buses that will be procured with ₹359 crore from KIIFB. The new 310 CNG buses, 50 electric vehicles, 190 JnNURM buses, 29 Scania Volvo, and 18 wet leased Scania will form part of the new company.
A GPS and AI assisted control room at the Anayara depot of the KSRTC here will take care of the operations. The long-distance buses will operate from here and feeder and courtesy services will be provided from five KSRTC depots, including Peroorkada, Vikas Bhavan, Pappanamcode, Enchakkal. In addition to the North, Central, and South zones of the KSRTC, the KSRTC-SWIFT will be the fourth independent profit centre.
The KSRTC-SWIFT will not have depots and workshops. All employees will be on contract basis. It will provide user fee to the KSRTC for utilising its facilities.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath