Order issued restricting the use of weed killer Glyphosate

Only pest control operators are permitted to use Glyphosate

The Hindu Bureau
November 10, 2022 18:29 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The Agriculture Department has issued orders placing restrictions on the use of the weed killer glyphosate and its derivatives in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Only pest control operators are permitted to use glyphosate, as per the November 8 order which was issued to execute a Central Government decision in this regard in the State.

The department has directed its district-level officers to inform wholesale and retails insecticide dealers to sell the weedicide and its derivates only to licensed pest control operators.

Insecticide Inspectors have also been asked to make an assessment of the dealer-wise stock of glyphosate and submit consolidated district-wise reports by November 15.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Central government had restricted the use of glyphosate and ordered that the use of this weedicide is allowed only through licensed pest control operators.

The Central government had issued an order on October 21 restricting the use of glyphosate, stating that only pest control operators are permitted to use it.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

In February 2019, the Kerala government had slapped a ban on the sale and distribution of glyphosate and all products containing it citing its harmful effect on human health and the environment. The ban was initially for 60 days and was later extended by another 30 days. That temporary ban was imposed on the basis of a report by the Kerala Agricultural University (KAU) and a recommendation by the Agriculture director.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app