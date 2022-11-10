Order issued restricting the use of weed killer Glyphosate

The Agriculture Department has issued orders placing restrictions on the use of the weed killer glyphosate and its derivatives in the State.

Only pest control operators are permitted to use glyphosate, as per the November 8 order which was issued to execute a Central Government decision in this regard in the State.

The department has directed its district-level officers to inform wholesale and retails insecticide dealers to sell the weedicide and its derivates only to licensed pest control operators.

Insecticide Inspectors have also been asked to make an assessment of the dealer-wise stock of glyphosate and submit consolidated district-wise reports by November 15.

The Central government had issued an order on October 21 restricting the use of glyphosate, stating that only pest control operators are permitted to use it.

In February 2019, the Kerala government had slapped a ban on the sale and distribution of glyphosate and all products containing it citing its harmful effect on human health and the environment. The ban was initially for 60 days and was later extended by another 30 days. That temporary ban was imposed on the basis of a report by the Kerala Agricultural University (KAU) and a recommendation by the Agriculture director.