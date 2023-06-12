Order issued for shifting 14 Plus One batches to Malappuram

June 12, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The government on Friday issued an order shifting one batch each without adequate students from 14 government higher secondary schools in various districts to schools in Malappuram district that have been facing maximum shortage of Plus One higher secondary seats.

The order was issued in the wake of a high-level meeting convened by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Plus One admission recently.

As per the order, one Science batch has been shifted from Government HSS, Pettah, here. Though the school had two batches, only 55 students had taken admission. Accordingly, one batch will be shifted from the school.

At Governement Model Boys HSS, Thycaud, here, as many as 111 students had taken admission to three Science batches. Accordingly, one batch from the school is also being shifted to Malappuram.

Other schools from where batches are being shifted include Government Boys HSS, Chala, Thiruvananthapuram; Mohammedan Government HSS (GHSS), Edathara, Pathanapuram; GHSS, Koyippuram, Pathanamthitta; GHSS, Thiruvanvandoor, Chengannur; GHSS, Kadappoor, Kottayam; Government Boys HSS, Vaikom, Kottayam; GHSS, Areeparambu, Kottayam; GHSS, Kudamaloor, Kottayam; GHSS, Vettilapara, Thrissur; GHSS, Munnurkode, Thrikkadeeri, Palakkad; Perumatty panchayat HSS, Kannimari, Palakkad; and GHSS, Kayanna, Kozhikode.

Of the batches shifted, 12 are Science batches and two Humanities.

The two schools in Malappuram that have received the Humanities batches are GHSS, Kattilangadi, Tanur, and GHSS, Kokkur.

The Malappuram schools that have received the Science batches are Kelappan Memorial Government VHSS, Thavanur; Government Manavedan HSS, Nilambur; GHSS, Palapetty; GRFT VHSS, Tanur; GHSS, Downhill, Malappuram; GVHSS, Vengara; GHSS, Pookkotumpadam; GHSS, Purathur; GGHSS, Perinthalmanna; Government Boys HSS, Tirur; Government VMC HSS, Wandoor; and Government Boys HSS, Manjeri.

The Humanities batch each at Mohammedan Government HSS (GHSS), Edathara, Pathanapuram, and Government Boys HSS, Vaikom, with subject combination of History, Economics, Political Science, and Geography, will be shifted to schools in Malappuram district with a different course combination of History, Economics, Political Science, and Sociology, says the order.

The 14 batches being shifted are in addition to marginal seat increase and 81 temporary batches shifted there already.