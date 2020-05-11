Kerala

Order issued for full salary of nurses, govt. tells HC

The State government has informed the Kerala High Court that it has issued an order directing all private hospital managements to pay nurses full salary and not to reduce the number of nurses in their respective hospitals.

The government made the submission when a public interest litigation against the move of the private hospital managements to reduce salaries and cut down the strength of the nurses came up for hearing.

According to the petitioner, Prakash John of Thrissur, Union Ministry of Labour and Employment had directed all the Chief Secretaries to ensure that private sector employees were not terminated from service or their wages reduced in the name of lockdown.

The State Labour Department had also issued a similar order. Despite these orders, the private hospital managements were going ahead with the move to reduce the salary of nurses and in some cases terminate them, the petitioner alleged.

A letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 11, 2020 11:36:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/order-issued-for-full-salary-of-nurses-govt-tells-hc/article31561318.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY