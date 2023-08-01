ADVERTISEMENT

Order amending grace marks for NCC cadets issued

August 01, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The government has issued an order amending the grace marks for National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets in SSLC, higher secondary, and vocational higher secondary examinations.

This follows a proposal submitted by the Director of General Education to enhance the grace marks for NCC cadets on the basis of a High Court verdict in the wake of a petition from a student.

Students taking part in Republic Day parade camp, Thal Sainik Camp (TSC), All India Nau Sainik Camp (AINSC), All India Vayu Sainik Camp (AIVSC), youth exchange programme will get 40 marks instead of the present 25 marks.

Those taking part in one of the following camps - the national integration camp, Ek Bharat Shresthata Bharat, rock climbing training camp, advanced leadership camp, basic leadership camp, trekking pre-RDC, attachment camps, pre-TSC, pre-NSC, pre-VSC, IGC, basic para course, and centrally organised camps - will get 30 marks instead of the current 25.

Those with 75% or more parade attendance for taking part in parades on Saturdays in schools and colleges will continue to get 20 marks as at present.

CONNECT WITH US