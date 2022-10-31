Orchids to find a home on the Kanakakunnu Palace grounds

ADVERTISEMENT

The scenic Kanakakunnu Palace grounds in the State capital will now be home to some of the most strikingly beautiful orchids found in Kerala.

The Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, London, has joined hands with institutions in the State to plant around 800 orchids on the campus under a pilot project meant to create awareness about these plants and to connect people with nature.

Kew Gardens is collaborating with the Jawaharlal Nehru Tropical Botanic Garden and Research Institute (JNTBGRI), the University of Kerala (Botany Department and Centre for Biodiversity Conservation), and the Tourism Department for this initiative.

The native orchids will be ‘planted’ on selected trees on the palace grounds at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

‘Conservation and well-being’ are key themes of this project which will showcase the benefits of conserving orchids and the impact that plants have on human well-being, V. Sarasan, Ecosystem Stewardship, Kew Gardens, said. U.K.’s Royal Society is funding networking activities to develop a large project in this area, he said.

The orchids have been chosen for their striking beauty and representation of the diversity found in this part of the country, especially the biodiversity-rich Western Ghats. Around 800 orchids of the following species will be on display: Cymbidium bicolor, Cymbidium aloifolium, Taprobanaea spathulata, Vanda tessellata, Vanda testacea, Vanda spathulata, Luisia zeylanica, Acampe praemorsa, Rhynchostylis retusa, and Dendrobium macrostachyum.

‘’The primary aim is to transfer the orchids to the trees in the natural environment of the campus,’‘ JNTBGRI director B. Sabulal said. ‘‘They will be planted on the trees some 10 feet above the ground. The project also has immense tourism potential,’‘ A. Gangaprasad, professor and director, Centre for Biodiversity Conservation (CBC), Department of Botany, University of Kerala, said.

Some of the plants that will be rehabilitated at Kanakakunnu were collected by CBC from trees that had fallen victims to construction projects. Many others have come from the rich collection of JNTBGRI and also the personal collection of Dr. Gangaprasad.

The project was originally envisaged as a collaboration between Kew and the JNTBGRI in 2019 as a way to showcase the state’s endemic wealth of orchids in an urban locale in Thiruvananthapuram. However, the COVID-19 pandemic had forced the institutions to postpone the project.