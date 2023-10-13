Orchidarium at ENP a major tourist draw

October 13, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - IDUKKI

Two years after it was established, the orchidarium at the Eravikulam National Park (ENP) in Munnar has turned out to be a major tourist attraction.

Visitors get a chance to learn about the indigenous orchid species in the shola forests of Munnar at the facility. The orchidarium was set up by the Forest department in association with the United Nations Development Programme in 2021.

Munnar Wildlife Warden S.V. Vinod says 58 species of indigenous orchids are found in the shola forests of the ENP. “Rare orchids are found in remote areas to which visitors are not allowed entry. The orchidarium aims to replicate that biodiversity for the visitors,” says Mr. Vinod.

“In addition, 17 hybrid varieties of orchids (Cymbidium) are also there in the orchid conservatory,” he says.

“As rare orchid species grow in remote areas of shola forests of the ENP, it was an onerous task to ensure the same climate inside the orchidarium. But the initiative has emerged as a big success,” says Job J. Neriamparampil, former ENP Assistant Wildlife Warden.

“Rare orchid species such as Brachycorythis splendida, Brachycorythis wightii, and Bulbophyllum kaitiense are the major attraction in the orchidarium. A new species of orchid was discovered in the shola forests of the ENP, which is a subspecies of Bulbophyllum, and we are working on it,” says Mr. Neriamparampil.

“Through the orchidarium, visitors can learn about the plant diversity of the national park. The orchidarium and the fernarium are the major attractions in the park,” ENP assistant wildlife warden Nidhin Lal says.

“There are over 25,000 species of plants under 1,000 genera in the family Orchidaceae. They are popularly called orchids. Most of them are beautiful plants. They are broadly two types: terrestrial plants and epiphytes, which grow on other supporting plants,” says Jomy Augustine, former botany professor at Pala St. Thomas College.

“India has around 1,300 species of orchids in 84 genera while Kerala has 230 species. Around 60% of Indian orchids are epiphytes. Interestingly, some orchids are saprophytes that grow on decaying matter. They have no leaves. Shola forests and grasslands, the major vegetation of ENP, are ideal habitats for orchids. There are about 70 species of orchids in the ENP, of which 45 are epiphytes that can be easily grown in an orchidarium,” says Dr. Augustine.

