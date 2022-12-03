‘Orange the World’ campaign begins in Kollam

December 03, 2022 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Police Department has started collecting the details of women staff in various government offices in the district as part of Women and Child Development Department’s ‘Orange the World’ campaign to prevent atrocities against women and ensure their safety. Starting from Kollam collectorate, all offices in the district will be covered as part of the campaign being implemented with the support of women’s cell.

ADVERTISEMENT

Awareness sessions and on Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act and data collection will be held in various government and private institutions in connection with the 10-day campaign.

While one-day self-defence classes will be organized, public can contact 9961042176 or ciwmncel.pol@kerala.gov.in for complaints and clarifications.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Awareness classes will be conducted for general public, college and school students, social workers, government employees, NGOs and women’s organizations on women safety laws, dowry prohibition and laws against domestic violence.

Complaints can be filed with Women Protection Officer: 8281999052, women’s cell : 9961042176, Mitra Helpline: 181 and Police Emergency: 121.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US