‘Orange the World’ campaign begins in Kollam

December 03, 2022 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Police Department has started collecting the details of women staff in various government offices in the district as part of Women and Child Development Department’s ‘Orange the World’ campaign to prevent atrocities against women and ensure their safety. Starting from Kollam collectorate, all offices in the district will be covered as part of the campaign being implemented with the support of women’s cell.

Awareness sessions and on Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act and data collection will be held in various government and private institutions in connection with the 10-day campaign.

While one-day self-defence classes will be organized, public can contact 9961042176 or ciwmncel.pol@kerala.gov.in for complaints and clarifications.

Awareness classes will be conducted for general public, college and school students, social workers, government employees, NGOs and women’s organizations on women safety laws, dowry prohibition and laws against domestic violence.

Complaints can be filed with Women Protection Officer: 8281999052, women’s cell : 9961042176, Mitra Helpline: 181 and Police Emergency: 121.