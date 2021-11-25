‘Orange the World’ against gender discrimination

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

25 November 2021 20:05 IST

Campaign to put an end to crime against women, children

The Women and Child Development Department on Thursday launched its ‘Orange the World’ campaign against atrocities against women and children and gender discrimination.

Launched in conjunction with the ‘Orange the World’ campaign spearheaded globally by the United Nations, the observance of International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on Thursday marked its start. It will continue for 16 days till the Human Rights Day on December 10.

In a statement, Minister for Women and Child Development Veena George lamented the spate of atrocities meted out against women in the State which prided itself in being highly literate and socially conscious. Such tendencies were unbecoming of a civilised society.

Against dowry system

She singled out the regressive practice of dowry as a major factor behind the increase in violence against women. It was the moral responsibility of each citizen to rid the land of such practices to rein in such crime, Ms. George said.

Elected representatives, religious leaders, residents associations, union leaders, college students, social activists and the heads of various institutions will take part in activities organised across the State as part of the campaign. Hashtag campaigns on dowry ban, putting an end to domestic violence and child marriage, and on equal liberty for all citizens in public places will also be organised.

A wide array of programmes, including cycle rallies, drives against domestic violence and dowry, discussions involving advocates and police officials to be held jointly with with the District Legal Service Authorities, FM radio campaign and mural painting contests for students, will be held.