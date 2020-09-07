Orange alert today for four districts in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:

07 September 2020 17:27 IST

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha and Malappuram on orange alert on Tuesday as these districts are likely to receive isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Yellow alert has been issued for all other districts in the State, except Palakkad and Kasaragod. Meanwhile, the low pressure area which had formed in the Arabian Sea on Sunday is expected to weaken by Tuesday. Parts of Kerala are likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall till Friday, the IMD indicated.

